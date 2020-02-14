Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.