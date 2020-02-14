Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 to $1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Paramount Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Mizuho began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

