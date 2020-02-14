Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. 5,343,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

