Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 817 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM remained flat at $$46.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,704,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.