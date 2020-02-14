Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 476 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.14 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

