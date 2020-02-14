Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,268 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Prospect Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 180,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,671. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

