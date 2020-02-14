Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American International Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 109,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 194,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 11,886,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

