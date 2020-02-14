Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.46. 3,882,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,656. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.