Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $50,595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Coty by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 353,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 350,463 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $3,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 2,515,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.