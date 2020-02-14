Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,604 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $113.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

