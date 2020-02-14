Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

MDLZ traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 4,942,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

