Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.17. 78,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

