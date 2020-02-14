Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.