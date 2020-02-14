Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

IGSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

