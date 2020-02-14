Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 143,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock remained flat at $$30.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,339. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.