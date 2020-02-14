P & F Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. P & F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

