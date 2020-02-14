Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 390,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $40,778.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,039.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $26,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.41. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

