Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.89.
About Oxbridge Re
