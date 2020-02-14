Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.