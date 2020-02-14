Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,954,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,046. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.