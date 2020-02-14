Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 27,579 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 88.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,300,496 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,633. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

EPD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 4,436,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,698. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

