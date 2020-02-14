Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,123 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

OR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,772. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

