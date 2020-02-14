Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.15.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,123 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
