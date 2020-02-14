Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

