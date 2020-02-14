Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Up 8.5%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 1,909,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,166,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.