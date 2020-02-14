OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

