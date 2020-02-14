Oppenheimer Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.75.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.01 on Tuesday, hitting $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,018,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $273.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

