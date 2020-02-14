One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of One Step Vending Corp (OTCMKTS:KOSK) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 22,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 339,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

One Step Vending Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for One Step Vending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Step Vending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.