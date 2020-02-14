One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 9,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.73. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.59.
One Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
