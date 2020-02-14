Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

