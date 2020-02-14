Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OSEC traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of $81.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.90 ($1.00).

About Octopus Aim VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

