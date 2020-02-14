Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:OSEC traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of $81.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.90 ($1.00).
About Octopus Aim VCT 2
