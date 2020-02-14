Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

