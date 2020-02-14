Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.16. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 7,768,006 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

