NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NXTD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 88,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NXT-ID has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 90.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXT-ID by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in NXT-ID during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXT-ID during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

