NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.17. 7,213,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 482,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

