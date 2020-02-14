Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Stock Position Lifted by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 12,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,680. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

