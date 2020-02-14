Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

