Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 258,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,255. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.

