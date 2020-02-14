NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

