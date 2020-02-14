Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.42 EPS.

NVMI traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

