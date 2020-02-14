Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.42 EPS.

NVMI traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

