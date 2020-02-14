North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,798 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,798 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encana worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Encana by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encana by 25.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

NYSE:ECA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

ECA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.