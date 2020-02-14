North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $679,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

