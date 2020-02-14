North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,230,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 243.35, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

