North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. 36,712,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

