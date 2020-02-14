North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,992 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,478,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

