North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,478,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Universal Display by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

