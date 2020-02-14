Nord/LB Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.78 ($54.39).

ETR NDA opened at €50.80 ($59.07) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

