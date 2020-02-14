Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $193.00 at Citigroup

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

