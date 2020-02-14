Nexus One Day Trading Volume Tops $206,759.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $206,759.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

