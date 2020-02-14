NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.54. The company had a trading volume of 142,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.96. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.54 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.