Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,377. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.