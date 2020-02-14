Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.06. Newmark Group shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,006,991 shares traded.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 76,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

